NZ horticulture exports forecast to reach US$5.5 billion

New Zealand's horticulture export revenue is forecast to increase in the year to 30 June 2026, according to the Ministry for Primary Industries' latest Situation and Outlook for Primary Industries report. The forecast projects horticulture export revenue rising 5 per cent to NZ$9.2 billion (about US$5.5 billion).

Kiwifruit remains the largest contributor within the sector. Export revenue from kiwifruit is expected to rise 4 per cent to NZ$4.3 billion (about US$2.6 billion). The forecast reflects another good production season, with higher yields and continued firm prices.

Apple exports are also expected to perform strongly. Favourable growing conditions for the 2025 crop resulted in an early harvest with good fruit size and quality. As a result, apple exports are projected to reach the NZ$1 billion (about US$600 million) mark.

Cherry exports are forecast to increase following a large harvest. Export revenue from cherries is expected to rise 5 per cent to NZ$130 million (about US$78 million). Vegetable export revenue is projected to increase at a more modest pace over the same period.

Horticulture New Zealand chief executive Kate Scott said the export outlook would be noted by growers and regional communities. She said: "While the export outlook is positive, stronger export earnings do not always flow through to the farm gate. Growers continue to face significant cost pressures, which can limit the impact of higher returns."

She added, "For the sector to grow and invest with confidence, horticulture businesses need to be profitable. Ensuring growers are able to capture value is essential to the long-term strength and sustainability of the industry."

According to Scott, the forecast supports the sector's longer-term objective of increasing farmgate value, as outlined in the Aotearoa Horticulture Action Plan. She also said the outlook highlights the role of policy settings that allow growers to produce fruit and vegetables efficiently while managing cost pressures and operational risks.

The SOPI report indicates that horticulture continues to be a major export-oriented part of New Zealand's primary sector, with kiwifruit, apples, and cherries remaining key contributors to export revenue.

Source: RuralNews