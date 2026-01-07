Australian salad producer enters administration with est. US$10m debt

Administrators for Australian salad producer Dicky Bill have reported that outstanding debts to staff and suppliers could exceed US$10 million, following the company's entry into voluntary administration late last month.

Dicky Bill went into administration on December 1, leaving about 180 workers seeking alternative employment ahead of the Christmas period. The business operated two farms, one in Maffra, Victoria, and another in Drinan, west of Bundaberg in Queensland, producing leafy salad vegetables and herbs throughout the year.

According to a report by restructuring firm Cor Cordis, trade suppliers are owed about A$6.5 million, equivalent to roughly US$4.3 million, while unpaid wages and entitlements to 165 staff total around A$1 million, or about US$0.7 million. Administrators said these figures may increase as claims continue to be assessed.

Speaking to ABC Victorian Country Hour, administrator Sam Kaso said the company's liabilities were extensive. "Trade creditors are owed circa $6.5 million, and we're still working through the claims," he said. "It's quite a substantial amount, and likely as we go through the process, those amounts tend to increase as we have the chance to reconcile the position."

Mr Kaso confirmed the first meeting of creditors had already taken place and that a large portion of the debt is understood to be owed to secured creditors and finance companies.

The farmland used by Dicky Bill is owned by Warakirri Asset Management, which leases the properties to the company. Warakirri has confirmed that new tenants have been secured for both the Maffra and Drinan farms, with plans to return them to full production from January 1, 2026.

The collapse marks the end of a family-run operation founded in 1996 by Richard William, known as Dicky Bill. The business was later taken over by his son Ryan McLeod and his wife Tahirih following his death. The company supplied triple-washed and packed fresh salad products to domestic and international markets.

In a statement issued when the company entered administration, Mr McLeod said the family had worked for months with advisers to develop a plan supported by secured creditors. "What has happened here will have a lasting impact on our family and on 182 employees who have done absolutely nothing wrong," he said.

Warakirri Asset Management stated that while restructuring options were being considered, legal action by other creditors prompted Dicky Bill to proceed with voluntary administration.

