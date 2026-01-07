New Zealand industry recognises Stuart Davis horticulture career

LeaderBrand has acknowledged the contribution of Dr Stuart Davis to the New Zealand vegetable and horticulture sector, following more than 25 years with the company and over three decades of industry involvement.

Richard McPhail, CEO of LeaderBrand, said Davis combined scientific expertise, environmental focus, and commercial decision-making in his work. He noted Davis's role in driving long-term changes within the vegetable industry and his involvement in a wide range of technical and sustainability initiatives.

© LeaderBrand

Davis began his career with the Wattie's group before joining LeaderBrand in Gisborne. He later returned to Pukekohe, where he served as Sustainability Manager. Over his career, he worked across technical and operational areas at LeaderBrand Gisborne and later focused on environmental and resource-related projects at the Pukekohe farm.

Beyond his role within the company, Davis was active at the industry level. He spent more than 10 years as a director of Vegetables NZ, chaired the Vegetable Research & Innovation Board, and was involved in coordinating research investment across vegetable product groups. He also contributed to the development of the "A Lighter Touch" programme and was involved in advancing Integrated Pest Management approaches that are now used across the sector.

Within LeaderBrand, Davis managed a range of projects, including regenerative farming, riparian planting, biodiversity initiatives, emissions management, nitrogen use, and water efficiency. His final major project focused on the Makauri aquifer recharge in Gisborne, aimed at supporting long-term water security in the region. The initiative received recognition as a scientifically supported approach, and work on the project is continuing.

Davis also maintained close connections across the wider horticulture sector, providing technical input and advice on production systems, environmental management, and sustainability practices.

In recognition of his industry contribution, Dr Stuart Davis was awarded the Bledisloe Cup by Horticulture New Zealand last year for more than 35 years of service to the horticulture industry. This year, he was also awarded Life Membership of Horticulture New Zealand.

© LeaderBrandFor more information:

LeaderBrand

Tel: +64 (0) 6 867 6231

www.leaderbrand.co.nz