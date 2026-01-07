New Zealand court appoints liquidators for Bains group

Wendy Somerville and Malcolm Hollis, both licensed insolvency practitioners in New Zealand, have been appointed joint and several liquidators of Bains Bros Limited, Bains Fruit Productions Limited, Bains Farms Limited, Bains Hort Group Limited, and GDP Orchards Limited. All five companies are in liquidation.

The appointments were made by the High Court at Tauranga on 8 December 2025, following an application by Inland Revenue under section 241(2)(c) of the Companies Act.

Creditors have been advised that 24 December 2025 has been set as the deadline for submitting claims and for establishing any priority rights to potential distributions that may become available during the liquidation process.

For more information:

Alex McLennan

Tel: +64 (0) 21 317 528

Email: [email protected]

www.gazette.govt.nz