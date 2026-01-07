Victoria fruit fly funding renewed as cases rise by 183%

The Goulburn Murray Valley Fruit Fly Program will continue in 2025–2026 following confirmation of 469,000 Australian dollars in state funding. The program covers Greater Shepparton, Moira Shire, Campaspe Shire, and Strathbogie Shire and targets the management of Queensland Fruit Fly, which has increased by 183 per cent since 2021.

Councils and industry bodies, including Fruit Growers Victoria and the Cobram and District Fruit Growers Association, had been advocating for one million Australian dollars per year for an area-wide management program. The Victorian Government has committed funding for 2026–2027 as well, though the amount is still to be confirmed.

The funding reduction comes at a time when the region's horticulture sector, valued at 1.6 billion Australian dollars, continues to face rising pest pressure. Queensland Fruit Fly populations had previously fallen by more than 95 per cent in 2017 and a further 60 per cent in 2018 under an intensive program, but numbers increased after earlier government funding was reduced post-2020.

The 2025–2026 allocation will support a Fruit Fly Coordinator and two part-time field officers who will focus on community education. It will also contribute to volunteer engagement, signage, workshops, and a targeted trapping grid. Councils say the timing is important as summer is a key period for Queensland Fruit Fly breeding, particularly in urban environments that can act as sources for migration into orchards. Most commercial growers continue to rely on baiting and spraying, which adds to production costs.

The program advises residents near identified hotspots to manage fruit and vegetable crops, monitor for sting marks, remove infested fruit, and use solarisation for disposal. Additional recommendations include the use of fruit fly netting, early harvesting, removing unmanaged host plants, and reporting unmanaged neighbouring trees that contribute to infestations.

Councils indicate they will maintain advocacy for long-term funding to support area-wide management and ongoing community education.

