New Zealand growers face delays and weaker potato demand

As the year closes, Potatoes New Zealand reports progress in several areas while noting ongoing production and market challenges. The organisation highlights developments in attracting new entrants through the Young Grower of the Year events in Canterbury and Pukekohe, with the Potatoes New Zealand Youth Council supporting skills development and sector engagement.

Potatoes New Zealand recently published its Annual Report outlining levy investment across advocacy, market development, field activities, trials, and conferences. Seed certification and biosecurity services remain core functions underpinning commercial production.

© Potatoes New Zealand

For the 2026 crop, growers in Canterbury have navigated erratic spring weather, with planting windows proving difficult at times. According to Roger Blyth of Seed & Field, planting progressed relatively smoothly, and seed performed well despite initial moisture concerns. Cooler conditions delayed early growth, but crops have since accelerated. He noted that aphid pressure is present across crops but is being managed through established programmes, while psyllid presence has been low so far. Blyth added that understanding of psyllid and Liberibacter has expanded in recent years, and he acknowledged the focus on Integrated Pest Management within the Canterbury Potato Liberibacter Initiative.

Potatoes New Zealand chair Paul Olsen reports that the North Island has also faced unsettled spring weather, causing delays in planting. Some growers in Manawatū were still completing planting at the time of reporting. These delays may influence next season's harvest timing depending on conditions ahead.

Market data in the Annual Report shows tightened margins. Fresh potato sales values decreased by 11.7 per cent and volumes by 11.2 per cent. Domestic pricing pressure continues, and process growers are facing lower consumption levels. Export prices have remained subdued since February and March, with Fiji's consumption slightly reduced. Crisp exports, however, have increased, indicating continued demand within that category.

The sector also acknowledges the retirement of Iain Kirkwood, recognised for his contribution to Potatoes New Zealand and wider horticulture in New Zealand and Australia.

Potatoes New Zealand notes that attention will remain on market development, innovation, and long-term resilience. The organisation reports stable grower numbers, increasing hectares and new talent entering the industry, while investment continues in people, research and industry infrastructure.

