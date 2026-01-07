Australia sees larger strawberries after cold, wet spring

Supersized strawberries have been appearing widely in Australian supermarkets this summer. Although many farms harvest larger fruit through November and December, growers report that berries are even bigger this season. In southern Australia, early-season fruit tends to size up more due to extended development time before warmer weather triggers ripening.

South Australian grower Ryan Sherry of Harvest the Fleurieu said strawberries on his property have not reached these sizes for several years. He noted that "A cold spring just gives plenty of time for the new plants to be established, and then start producing big strawberries." He added, "This consistent rain has been hard work, but it's turned out with some massive strawberries." According to him, a large strawberry in a standard punnet typically weighs around 80 to 90 grams, while some growers in the Adelaide Hills are harvesting berries weighing about 190 grams.

Sherry said other berries, including blackberries, blueberries, and raspberries, may also size up in some regions due to a wetter spring. "Berries in general just love moisture," he said.

On the consumer side, Sherry explained that size does not strongly influence flavour, and that colour is a better indicator. "The varieties we've got now, the flavour has always been amazing," he said. "Pick a red one, and it's going to taste good." He noted, however, that some customers prefer smaller berries and occasionally comment when a 250-gram punnet contains only three large strawberries. "People need to get used to big strawberries or big berries," he said.

Production volume across Australia has been mixed due to a slow start to the season. Berries Australia project manager Jen Rowling said the situation varies by region. "The Victorian season, for example, started pretty poorly with a lot of rain, and even substantial hail events," she said. "It has also been quite cold down south, so that always delays the onset of fruit." Rowling expects supply to stabilise before Christmas. She noted that "The fruit is looking really big, but really good, and it's going to be excellent quality" and that "Around Christmas, I think you can expect some really amazing fruit from berries."

