New Zealand reviews planning reforms for growers

Horticulture New Zealand (HortNZ) says the Government's proposed planning reforms represent an initial step toward creating a more workable system for fresh produce growers. The organisation said the proposals indicate a willingness to address regulatory settings that affect fruit and vegetable production.

HortNZ chief executive Kate Scott said the overall direction appears supportive of horticulture, but the sector is awaiting further detail. "However, we need to see the regulatory detail to better understand if the changes will achieve measurable outcomes for growers," she said.

© Horticulture New Zealand

Scott noted that the specifics will be outlined through secondary legislation, national policy direction, and national standards expected in 2026 and 2027. She said these details will determine how the reforms affect permitting for commercial vegetable production, water storage development, environmental limits, and freshwater rules.

Growers are seeking clear indications that the reforms will recognise the national importance of food production and support long-term investment. Commercial vegetable growers, in particular, have faced regulatory uncertainty in recent years and will be looking for clearer and more practical rules.

Scott said enabling infrastructure, such as water storage and retaining highly productive land for food production, will be important for sector resilience. She added that the eventual impact of the reforms will depend on how intentions are translated into policy.

According to Scott, the proposals suggest that the Government has considered feedback from growers. She said the organisation will continue to engage with officials as the detailed policy framework is developed.

© Horticulture New Zealand For more information:

Horticulture New Zealand

Tel: +64 (0) 4 472 3795

Email: [email protected]

www.hortnz.co.nz