New Zealand reviews 20 years of HortNZ industry changes

Horticulture New Zealand (HortNZ) is marking 20 years since its formation, which brought together three long-standing grower organisations into a single national body. The organisation was established on 1 December 2005 through the merger of the New Zealand Fruitgrowers Federation, the New Zealand Vegetable and Potato Growers Federation, and the New Zealand Berryfruit Federation.

HortNZ chair Bernadine Guilleux said the original intention was to unify growers and provide coordinated industry representation.

According to Guilleux, horticulture's share of New Zealand's primary sector exports has increased from eight percent in 2005 to 14 percent today. She said investment in research, innovation, and policy work had influenced the sector's development over the past two decades.

Key developments during this period include the introduction of the Recognised Seasonal Employer (RSE) scheme, the establishment of the New Zealand Good Agricultural Practice (NZGAP) assurance framework, and coordinated responses to events such as Covid-19 and the Psa outbreak in kiwifruit.

Guilleux said the RSE scheme has become a core part of growers' access to seasonal labour. She also noted that NZGAP has become an important compliance and assurance tool for growers in meeting the requirements of regulators and retailers.

© Horticulture New Zealand

The response to Psa in the kiwifruit industry is viewed as an example of coordinated sector action. Kiwifruit has since become one of New Zealand's highest-value horticultural exports.

Grower numbers have declined from more than 7,000 in 2005 to around 4,300 today, although the total area under horticultural production has increased. Guilleux said technology and production methods have changed the way crops are grown, including wider use of protected cropping, precision horticulture, water-management tools, and automation. Premium varieties of apples, cherries, and berries have also expanded New Zealand's export portfolio.

In 2023, the Aotearoa Horticulture Action Plan (AHAP) was launched, setting out a pathway to double the farmgate value of horticultural production by 2035.

Guilleux said collaboration across the sector will be required to meet future industry goals and that HortNZ plans to continue working with growers as the industry adapts to new challenges and opportunities.

