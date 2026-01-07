Australia sees peak December demand for cherries

As most businesses enter the year-end slowdown, CherryHill Orchards in the Yarra Valley moves into its busiest period. The family-owned operation, managed by Stephen and Glenn Riseborough, produces cherries from late October through February, with December driving the highest demand as the fruit is widely associated with Christmas in Australia.

Coles reported that customers purchased 600 tons of cherries in the two weeks leading up to December 25 last year. CherryHill supplied 125 tons of that volume. Stephen Riseborough said there is no downtime at the orchards during this period. "With the way Christmas falls, cherries are in their peak, so there has always been an abundance of the fruit at that time," he said. He added that "in more recent times, Aussies are becoming more locked onto the idea that cherries are Christmas."

Coles listed cherries as one of its top five summer fruits, behind mangoes, berries, bananas, and avocados. The retailer's chief commercial and sustainability officer, Anna Croft, said cherries were "flying off the shelves as Australians get into the festive spirit."

Riseborough described the production process as labour-intensive. "Say we're picking today, cherries are hand-pulled on the farm and then hydrocooled, which locks in the freshness," he said. Fruit is transported under refrigeration, but not before each cherry is graded and packed prior to shipment.

He noted that exporting has required changes in orchard management. "We also export cherries now, which has forced us as growers and packers to innovate into new varieties that are higher quality, as freight transport can affect the fruit's appearance and taste," he said. The shift has led to new varieties that maintain appearance, flavour, and freshness for both export and domestic markets.

CherryHill Orchards remains a multigenerational enterprise, with the current operators having worked on the farm since childhood. The operation continues to adapt its production and post-harvest handling as export activity increases.

Source: News.com