Australia trials drones for bird control in horticulture

A new Hort Innovation–funded research program will investigate the use of drones as a non-lethal method to reduce bird damage in Australian horticultural crops. The project aims to develop and commercialise drone-based deterrence systems that can be integrated into commercial orchard and field operations.

Over the next three years, fixed-wing and flapping-wing drones will be trialled across several growing regions, including almond orchards, summerfruit and pome fruit plantations in the Goulburn Valley, and strawberry production in Caboolture. The work is led by drone technology firm AERIUM Analytics.

© Hort Innovation

The project will develop evidence-based recommendations for growers, considering bird species, crop types, site conditions, and drone configurations. Findings are intended to support broader use of drone deterrence approaches across different crops and regions.

According to Hort Innovation's General Manager of Sustainability and Production R&D, Anthony Kachenko, bird damage remains a challenge for many growers, and the project will explore technology-based approaches suited to commercial production systems. The research is being conducted in partnership with Australian industry collaborators and the University of Adelaide.

AERIUM's RoBird system, an ornithopter drone designed to mimic the flight of a Peregrine Falcon, will be included in the trials, alongside other deterrent tools. International trials have reported reduced crop losses using this technology, and the Australian project will examine its applicability under local conditions, including its influence on bird habituation, fruit quality, and crop yield.

AERIUM Analytics CEO Jordan Cicoria said the project will test how drone-based deterrence can be incorporated into existing farm operations through structured field trials.

The initiative (AS24007) is supported through Hort Innovation's Frontiers program with contributions from the Australian Government.

© Hort Innovation

