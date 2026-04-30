Which Fall Creek blueberry variety is preferred by consumers?

At the latest edition of Macfrut, Fall Creek organized a blind tasting with more than 100 participants, including growers, technicians, and industry professionals, to answer a key question: which blueberry variety do consumers prefer?

Marius Sponholtz, retail manager EMEA at Sekoya; Laura Cosano, marketing manager, and Alexandru Cojocaru, grower support in Romania at Fall Creek.

The session focused on core attributes such as flavor, firmness, size, crunch, and appearance, offering a direct read on market perception across different varieties and giving growers clearer data to support planting decisions.

© Fall Creek

The tasting included five anonymized samples. Among them were Fall Creek varieties developed for zero and low chill conditions, including Ventura, OlympusBlue®, and AzraBlue®, alongside Sekoya Beauty and the latest addition to the Collection program, Apex® FCM14-057. The blind format removed bias and allowed participants to evaluate purely on organoleptic criteria.

When quality is high across the board, details make the difference

All varieties received strong scores, with differences that were small but still decisive in shaping overall preference.

For flavor, ratings clustered within a narrow range, roughly between 3.2 and 3.6 out of 4, pointing to a high baseline standard among the entries. Within that range, Apex recorded the highest score.

© Fall Creek

The same pattern appeared in other attributes, including consistency, which showed the closest results across the five samples, as well as crunch and size.

The most telling result came from the final question: "Which sample was your favorite?"

Here, the outcome showed a clear preference and a single winner in overall perception: Apex® FCM14-057.

© Fall Creek

Individual scores were tightly grouped, but the tasting underscored a consistent point: when all blueberries perform well, subtle differences still drive consumer choice.

A variety built for warm climates

Even before receiving its commercial name, Fall Creek described Apex® as "a major breakthrough in blueberry production in warm regions." The variety, part of the Collection program, is designed for zero and low chill environments and stands out for its high productivity, exceeding 20 t/ha from the second year.

It sits in the early segment, with berries larger than 18 mm that combine a balanced profile of acidity and sweetness while maintaining firmness and quality over extended periods, with shelf life reaching up to 45 days after harvest.

© Fall Creek

At Macfrut, it also proved to be the preferred option.

For more information:

Fall Creek

www.fallcreeknursery.com/es