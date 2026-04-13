India develops pink oyster mushroom with 20–25 day cycle

Scientists at Bihar Agricultural University in India have developed a disease-resistant pink oyster mushroom with a crop cycle of 20–25 days, aimed at diversifying mushroom cultivation.

The variety was developed under the pink mushroom project at BAU, led by researcher Sneha Shikha under the guidance of vice chancellor D R Singh.

Shikha said the mushroom is suited to warm conditions and grows at around 30°C with high humidity. "This makes it a suitable option for cultivation even during warmer months, especially in regions with hot and humid conditions like Bihar," she said, adding that it shows stable yields compared to conventional strains.

The variety uses lignocellulosic substrates such as paddy and wheat residues and tolerates humidity levels of 80 to 90 per cent. "Opting for cultivating pink oyster mushrooms will highly improve the profitability of the farmers, besides extending the cultivation window," Shikha said.

Singh said the research focused on productivity, growth behaviour across agricultural residues, disease resistance, and commercial viability. He added that work is ongoing to develop production techniques and support adoption through training and extension.

"Comparative assessment with other commonly cultivated oyster mushroom varieties is also being encouraged to generate reliable information on its productivity and profitability for the farmers," he said, adding that spawn will be made available to growers and stakeholders.

The variety has a short cultivation period of 20–25 days, enabling quicker harvesting. "With a short crop cycle of around 20-25 days, it enables quick harvesting and offers faster returns," Singh said.

The development is expected to support mushroom production among farmers, rural youth, and women.

Source: The Times Of India