European apple stocks up 14.5 per cent to 2.74 million tons

Apple stocks in Europe increased by 14.5 per cent year-on-year, reaching 2,742,821 tons as of 1 March 2026, compared to 2,394,942 tons a year earlier.

Italy remained the largest holder with 873,268 tons, up from 857,222 tons last year. France followed with 439,423 tons, compared to 421,607 tons, while Germany recorded 267,436 tons, up from 150,724 tons. Poland's stocks rose to 624,000 tons from 550,000 tons.

The Netherlands reported 108,564 tons, up from 68,094 tons, while Belgium increased to 61,348 tons from 40,925 tons. Austria (Steiermark) rose to 81,319 tons from 36,369 tons, and the Czech Republic rose to 23,375 tons from 7,735 tons.

Spain (Catalonia) declined to 134,129 tons from 146,049 tons, while Switzerland slightly decreased to 46,616 tons from 47,207 tons. Denmark also declined to 3,032 tons from 5,319 tons. The United Kingdom increased to 80,310 tons from 63,692 tons.

Movement figures show 676,946 tons moved in 2026 compared to 644,034 tons in 2025.

© WAPA

Pear Stock

Pear stocks in Europe rose by 7.0 per cent year-on-year, reaching 319,973 tons as of 1 March 2026, compared to 299,053 tons in 2025.

The Netherlands held the largest volume at 151,823 tons, up from 123,369 tons. Belgium followed with 90,566 tons, compared to 61,421 tons. Spain (Catalonia) increased to 24,742 tons from 16,998 tons, while Poland rose to 17,500 tons from 11,500 tons.

Italy reported a decline to 18,306 tons from 32,054 tons, and France decreased to 5,501 tons from 6,270 tons. Germany increased slightly to 2,443 tons from 2,063 tons.

Switzerland declined to 764 tons from 4,448 tons, while the United Kingdom increased to 7,590 tons from 4,488 tons. The Czech Republic rose to 737 tons from 604 tons, while Denmark reported no stocks. Portugal reported no stocks in 2026, compared to 35,838 tons in 2025.

Movement reached 140,003 tons in 2026, compared to 99,272 tons the previous year.

© WAPA

To view the full report, click here.

© WAPAFor more information:

WAPA

Tel: + 32 (0) 2 777 15 80

Email: [email protected]

www.wapa-association.org