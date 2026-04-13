Indian fruit supplier launches QR traceability system

Superplum has launched InstaTrace™, a digital system that provides traceability data for fruit products. Each pack carries a QR code that allows consumers to access information about origin, handling, and testing without requiring an app or login.

© Superplum

When scanned, the code provides data on where the fruit was grown, the grower, testing results, and supply chain details. The system is positioned as a response to limited consumer-facing transparency in India's fruit sector.

© Superplum

Each batch is tested at a NABL-accredited laboratory for pesticides, fungicides, herbicides, insecticides, and growth regulators. The lab report is linked in the scan results.

The system identifies the grower, including name, photograph, and farming experience, along with a harvest calendar. For example, a Superplum Papaya scan shows grower Daga Mahadu Karankal from Shindkheda, Maharashtra, farming with drip irrigation and defined hygiene practices. Consumers are also able to send a direct bonus to the grower through a portal.

Each report includes a satellite map of the source farm, including details such as plant age, irrigation type, and disease incidence levels. A Sindhura mango scan shows the orchard location in Muthalamada, Kerala, along with farm-level data.

Supply chain tracking includes harvest time, transport conditions, and handling points. A papaya batch scan shows harvest in Dhule at 9:30 AM, transport at 13°C with 51% humidity, and quality checks in Noida.

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The system also confirms hygiene checks at procurement centres, transport vehicles, distribution centres, and packaging lines.

Carbon emissions data for each batch is calculated using the GHG Emission Factors Hub and included in the report.

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InsTatrace reports for Papayas and Mangoes give an in-depth example of how it works.

For more information:

Superplum

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