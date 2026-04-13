US produce ads decline 10% on the back of strong fruit promotions

Temperatures are warming up across the country this week, leading shoppers to look for deals on fresh and healthy produce. Apples and pears were well advertised as supplies remain plentiful and imported stone fruit exits the market. Grapes, avocados, and berries were also featured, alongside citrus such as dekopon, tangelos, lemons, and limes.

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Advertisements for colored bell peppers, cucumbers, and tomatoes were more prominent than those for asparagus in many flyers due to the limited availability of asparagus. Mushrooms and packaged salads were also widely featured, while onions and potatoes appeared less frequently than in recent weeks.

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Total ad numbers this week were 262,308, a 10% decrease from last week's 290,475. The total for the same week last year was 14% higher at 262,308. Ads by commodity group included fruit at 154,615 (59%), onions and potatoes at 19,745 (8%), vegetables at 81,422 (31%), herbs at 2,382, ornamentals at 2,296, hemp at 2,740, and honey at 1,490. Organic produce accounted for 31,998 ads, or 12% of the total.

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For major advertised items with more than 3,000 ads, fruit prices showed increases for lemons (2 lb. bag) at 15% and Granny Smith apples (per lb.) at 11%. Decreases were recorded for Bosc pears (per lb.) at 20%, tangerines (3 lb. bag) at 13%, and avocados (each) at 10%.

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There were no significant price changes for potatoes and onions. Vegetable price increases included on-the-vine tomatoes at 43% and long seedless cucumbers at 20%, with no significant decreases reported.

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