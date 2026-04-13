Philippines targets U.S. market for mango and pineapple exports

The Philippine government is working to expand exports of mangoes and pineapples to the United States as part of efforts to increase agricultural trade.

Bureau of Plant Industry director Gerald Glenn Panganiban said the government is coordinating with U.S. authorities to ensure compliance with phytosanitary requirements. "Pineapple exports to the US were previously allowed. We only need to agree to comply with the updated phytosanitary measures they suggested," he said.

These measures include preclearance inspection and onsite irradiation treatment. Phytosanitary systems are designed to prevent the spread of pests and diseases, while irradiation is used to eliminate bacteria and other microorganisms.

The Bureau of Plant Industry held discussions with officials from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service to strengthen cooperation on plant health and market access. The agenda included facilitating trade for mangoes and pineapples produced in the Philippines.

"Throughout the day, both countries demonstrated their shared commitment to strengthening regulatory cooperation, promoting transparency and supporting the growth of agricultural trade while ensuring compliance with international phytosanitary standards," the Bureau of Plant Industry said in a statement.

Both sides also conducted a consultation with representatives from the mango and pineapple sectors. "This session provided a valuable platform for exporters and industry players to directly engage with USDA-APHIS and BPI officials—raising key concerns, clarifying technical requirements, and discussing practical pathways to facilitate the export of Philippine mangoes and pineapples to the US market," the Bureau added.

According to the Philippine Statistics Authority, farm exports to the United States reached US$121.63 million in January, down 2.7 per cent from US$125.02 million in the same period last year. Farm imports from the United States declined by 17.5 per cent to US$227.72 million.

Data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture show total U.S. farm exports to the Philippines were valued at US$3.4 billion in 2025, compared to US$3.48 billion the previous year.

Source: Inquirer.net