New Zealand kiwifruit orchard offered on 3.7 ha property

For sale by deadline private treaty closing Tuesday 5 May 2026 at 4:00 pm (unless sold prior), 249 Walker Road East comprises 3.7 hectares of kiwifruit land.

The property includes a residential dwelling and a kiwifruit orchard. The orchard consists of 2.65 canopy hectares planted with the Hayward variety.

The orchard layout includes flat contour, shelter, and established structures. The site has been managed over multiple seasons under a professional management arrangement.

© Colliers

Production has been reported above industry average levels, with Orchard Gate Returns recorded over time. The orchard has also recorded early harvest "kiwistart" premiums in six of the past seven seasons.

Zespri has indicated a five-year forecast earnings range of $9.00 to $11.00 per tray for the Hayward variety.

The residential component is a four-bedroom house located at the rear of the property, with a northern aspect and views of the surrounding rural area and harbour. The home includes a kitchen, open-plan dining and living area, and a separate lounge with a woodfire.

The property combines kiwifruit production and residential use.

For more information:

Brad Barbour

Colliers

Tel: +64 7 242 4320

www.colliers.co.nz