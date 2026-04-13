Showcasing specialty produce programs at Viva Fresh Expo

Melissa's Produce will bring a focused set of specialty produce programs to the Viva Fresh Produce Expo, taking place April 16–18 in San Antonio. As a Silver Sponsor, the company will highlight ways it helps retailers expand assortment, simplify execution, and drive incremental sales.

The company will feature its multicultural assortment, including a lineup of Asian essentials that help retailers build authentic, high-impact sets. With demand for globally inspired ingredients continuing to grow, the company supports these programs with consistent supply and a wide range of items sourced from key growing regions.

© Melissa's Produce

The company will also highlight its organic assortment, with an emphasis on retail-ready packaging. New additions include organic dragon fruit, organic green bean pillow packs and organic bagged melons, including watermelon, cantaloupe, and honeydew. These convenient, branded options are easy to stock and sell.

The company's tropical lineup is led by its mango and pineapple programs, EZ Open Sweet Young Coconut and Sweet Tamarind from Thailand. These items give retailers a way to introduce trending flavors while creating cross-merchandising opportunities.

It will also present a range of value-added items that help reduce prep and create new sales opportunities. Products such as Toum Garlic Dips, halved butternut and spaghetti squash, raisins on the vine, Melissa's Coffee, and Belgian Milk Chocolate Melting Wafers are designed to support multiple uses across departments while improving efficiency in-store.

© Melissa's Produce

"Viva Fresh is an important opportunity to connect with our customers and share what we're seeing across the category," said Robert Schueller. "Our goal is to make it easier for retailers to bring in new items, execute with confidence, and keep shoppers engaged."

Attendees are invited to visit the company's booth, #200, to explore new items, merchandising ideas, and seasonal opportunities.

For more information:

Robert Schueller

Melissa's Produce

Tel: +1-800-588-1281

[email protected]

www.melissas.com