Apple storage down three percent over April 2025

According to a monthly survey, the total number of apples in storage on April 1, 2026, was 89 million bushels, three percent less than last April's total of 92 million bushels and 10 percent more than the five-year average for that date.

© US Apple Association

Fresh apple holdings this April totaled 60 million bushels, nine percent less than the inventories reported for last April. Processing holdings totaled 29 million bushels, 14 percent more than last year on April 1.

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For more information:

Christopher Gerlach

US Apple Association

Tel: +1 (703) 442-8850

[email protected]

www.usapple.org