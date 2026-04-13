Chilean Sweet Mary plum and New Zealand apple prices rise, while durian supply increases

This week, in the fruit wholesale market, prices for Chilean Sweet Mary plums and New Zealand Gala apples increased, while blueberry prices generally declined. Imported durians saw a significant rise in both buyer traffic and supply.

According to traders, the recent reduction in the availability of New Zealand apples has stimulated market activity, with prices rising by nearly 10% compared with earlier periods. Traders noted that, as supply has tightened, sales have improved slightly, and prices are not expected to decline significantly in the near term. Prices for South African Flash Gala apples have decreased slightly. In addition, a small volume of New Zealand Queen apples has recently arrived on the market.



Chilean (left) and New Zealand (right) Royal Gala apples



Australian Sweet Globe green grapes

Currently, imported plum varieties on the market include Sweet Mary, Red Phoenix, and pluots. Prices have risen significantly over the past two days, increasing by approximately 25%–30%. Traders noted that the Sweet Mary plum season, along with the overall plum season, is nearing its end, and supplies of imported plums are gradually declining. This year, many plum varieties have tended to be more sour, while Sweet Mary plums offer better flavor, supporting relatively higher prices. However, traders also indicated that following the recent price increase, sales of standard large packs have slowed, while smaller premium packs are performing better. These packs typically contain carefully selected, higher-quality fruit, fewer pieces per box, and more competitive pricing, making them more attractive to buyers. Traders added that higher-than-usual spoilage rates for Chilean plums this year have also been a key factor affecting overall prices and sales.



Left: Chinese blueberries; Right: Premium small packages of Chilean Sweet Mary plums

Blueberry supply has increased, leading to an overall price decline, with mainstream prices ranging between ¥30–50 (US$4.10–6.85) per box. Some traders noted that although lower prices have provided more options for customers, sales have not increased significantly.



Thai GradumThong(left) and Monthong (right) durians

Regarding imported durians, smaller varieties currently dominate the market, including Gradum Thong, Puangmanee, and Chanee, with a limited volume of Monthong durians available. Thai Monthong durians (A6 grade) are priced relatively high, at around ¥1,050 (US$143.85) per box; Puangmanee durians have declined slightly, with A8 grade priced at approximately ¥550 (US$75.35) per box; and Gradum Thong durians (A grade) are around ¥700 (US$95.90) per box. Some traders indicated that Gradum Thong is relatively more popular among the smaller varieties, while others noted that buyers tend to prioritize quality over variety. Overall, both buyer activity and supply volumes for durians have increased significantly.



Left: Lunwan oranges; Right: Dalian cherries

Regarding domestic fruits, the main seasonal products currently available include Golden Diamond pineapples, Lunwan orange gift boxes, and Dalian cherries. A premium 0.75 kg pack of Dalian cherries is selling for approximately ¥100–110 (US$13.70–15.05) per box. Traders noted that the flavor is comparable to previous years; however, due to generally lower fruit consumption this year, sales are slower than during the same period last year.