Chile faces mixed export season

It's been a mixed season for Verfrut, a Chilean exporter operating in Peru. It's been a tough year for grapes, cherries have shown a moderate recovery, and there is an optimistic outlook for kiwi, stated María Elena Villablanca, the company's Europe Manager.

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"We are nearing the end of the Peruvian grape season, with only a few containers left to arrive in Indonesia," Villablanca stated. However, results in Europe fell short of expectations. "It was a challenging season in Europe because European grapes remained available until the end of November, which slowed our sales," she said. Consequently, prices were lower than in previous seasons.

Peru saw an increase in production volumes primarily because of varietal reconversion. "The trend is a decline in Red Globe volumes and an increase in seedless varieties," she said. One of the most popular new green varieties is Autumncrisp®, reflecting a structural change in market preferences.

"In Chile, several growers and exporters will have to end the grape season early because of the rains in the central area," she added.

The United States remains the primary destination, with Latin America, Europe, and Southeast Asia following. "We have stable demand in the U.S., and we are continuing to develop the Japanese market," she said.

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Cherry production fell short of expectations. "We saw a decrease compared with initial estimates, similar to the rest of the industry," Villablanca said. Nonetheless, quality remained high: "The fruit was firm, with good color and size." The company exported 4 million boxes, down from 4.9 million in the previous season.

Market-wise, diversification is emerging. China remains a primary market, and Verfrut has expanded significantly in the United States, which now accounts for 25% of its shipments. "I believe that next year we will continue to diversify," she stated.

The executive notes that prices were higher than last year, but not at the record levels of previous seasons. She highlights key challenges, including phytosanitary restrictions and logistical issues, such as cold treatments in quarantine zones.

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The company has not yet begun its kiwi season, but prospects are optimistic. "We expect higher volumes than last year. Demand keeps increasing, and we anticipate strong results," she said. Green kiwi, especially the Hayward variety, remains the primary product in the Chilean supply.

Villablanca emphasized that logistical challenges still exist globally. "Shipping companies are less reliable regarding transit times, and costs remain higher than a few years ago," she stated. To address this, the company's strategy centers on ongoing improvement: "Our aim is not just growth, but sustainable growth to ensure long-term stability."

© Verfrut For more information:

María Elena Villablanca

Verfrut

Chile

Tel: +56 9 6836 6191

Email: [email protected]

www.verfrut.com