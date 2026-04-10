Suspension of Iranian exports to Gulf markets is an opportunity for Egyptian citrus

The Egyptian citrus season is still ongoing and thriving, despite the conflict in the Middle East, says Rayan El Sawy, chairman of of Egypt-based fresh produce trader Egyptian-Emirati Import & Export with branches in Murcia, Spain and Dubai, UAE: "The citrus season has progressed with strong performance from Egyptian products maintaining high quality consistency and competitive positioning in international markets, even with the global volatility in mind. Despite the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, logistics remain generally stable. Although there are occasional fluctuations in transit times and costs due to regional developments. Through our established network and strong partnerships, we manage to continue and ensure a reliable and efficient supply."

© Egyptian Emirati Import and Export

With all of the uncertainty in the world, El Sawy feels the most important thing is to make sure that exports are as reliable and consistent as possible. "We're enhancing supply chain flexibility, diversifying logistics solutions, and prioritizing key markets in Europe and Asia. Our focus remains on consistency, speed of execution, and strengthening our long-term partnerships. The market is becoming increasingly selective and quality-driven, European importers are focusing more on reliable suppliers who can guarantee consistency, compliance, and transparency, which is where we maintain a strong and proven position."

The suspension of Irian exports to Gulf markets has led to an opportunity for Egyptian produce to fill that gap, El Sawy explains: "We're seeing a significant increase in demand for Egyptian agricultural products, particularly following the suspension of Iranian exports to Gulf markets. This shift is creating new opportunities and driving higher demand across multiple product categories."

© Egyptian Emirati Import and Export

"With the recent easing of geopolitical tensions, including the situation between the US and Iran, we expect improved market confidence and further demand growth, especially in Europe and Asia. At the same time, increasing oil prices are naturally impacting logistics costs, which are expected to be reflected in the market prices. This creates a more balanced and realistic pricing environment, where high-quality products such as Egyptian citrus continue to gain value and recognition," El Sawy concludes.

For more information:

Rayan El Sawy

Egyptian-Emirati Import & Export

Tel: +971 508 198 460

Tel: +20 120 5521324

[email protected]

www.egyptian-emirati.com