The Moroccan watermelon season is about to begin

The regular Moroccan watermelon season is fast approaching, following an attempt at an early harvest in the Sahara earlier this year. The summer season is expected to be abundant thanks to generous rainfall this season and the lifting of production restrictions across most of the country, according to Ahmed Bouljid, owner of Entrepot Frigorigique Lexus.

The exporter states that the first harvests from Zagora, famous for its high-quality, large-sized watermelons, are arriving imminently. He says, "We are waiting for the fruit to ripen properly and to conduct analyses before purchasing the plots. We will receive the first samples next week. According to initial reports from the region, volumes are expected to be very high, and quality is expected to be superior. We can speak of a resurgence of Moroccan watermelons.

The gradual improvement in quality and volume over the last two seasons, coupled with the lifting of production restrictions imposed by drought, will culminate this season in a harvest worthy of the best years we have seen for this fruit," Bouljid continues.

The harvests in Zagora will be followed by those in Agadir and Chichaoua, with the harvest season then shifting further northwards. Weather conditions and pests remain risk factors to monitor. The scenario from last season, when a storm struck Zagora just as the first harvests were underway, still haunts producers.

According to Bouljid, farm-gate prices at the start of the season in Zagora reflect the abundant harvest, standing at half the price of watermelons during the height of the drought.

"The climate in Europe is no less important. The success of the export campaign depends on good weather that encourages watermelon consumption. We're already seeing nice sunshine and warm temperatures in our destination markets, which bodes well for the export campaign," Bouljid continues.

The start of the Moroccan season also coincides with the start of the season in Almeria. Bouljid comments, "I think prices for Moroccan watermelons will remain very competitive. We're already receiving the first orders, mainly from German importers, which indicates strong demand. Moroccan watermelons will arrive in Europe after the Mauritanian season has already ended, which will support prices."

For more information:

Ahmed Bouljid

Entrepôt Frigorifique Lexus

Tel: +212 661-177735

Email: [email protected]