World Container Index increased 1% to $2,309 per 40ft container

The Drewry World Container Index (WCI) increased 1% to US$2,309 per 40ft container, mainly driven by rising rates on the Transpacific and Transatlantic trade routes.

On the Transatlantic route, spot rates from Rotterdam to New York jumped 25% to US$1,968 per 40ft container, breaking the usual trend of stability. The increase is linked to a 13% month-on-month contraction in available ocean capacity for April.

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On the Transpacific route, spot rates from Shanghai to New York increased 7% to US$3,671 per 40ft container, while rates to Los Angeles rose 9% to US$2,910. Maersk is seeking U.S. regulatory approval to waive the 30-day notice period and introduce an emergency bunker surcharge, citing elevated and volatile fuel costs. The proposed surcharge is US$200 per teu for head-haul and US$100 per teu for backhaul dry shipments. With carriers continuing to push for rate increases, Drewry expects spot rates to rise further in the coming weeks.

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On the Asia–Europe trade, spot rates declined this week. Rates from Shanghai to Genoa fell 3% to US$3,420 per 40ft container, while rates from Shanghai to Rotterdam decreased 9% to US$2,308. According to Drewry's Container Capacity Insight, only one blank sailing has been announced for next week, indicating relatively stable capacity.

A temporary two-week ceasefire in the Strait of Hormuz has allowed some shipping activity to resume, but the situation remains uncertain. Vessels are required to coordinate transit with Iranian authorities, and in the absence of clear guidelines and with proposed transit fees, carriers are proceeding cautiously. The immediate focus is on clearing vessels already in the Persian Gulf rather than sending new ones.

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At the same time, disruptions to oil flows, which account for nearly 20% of global supply through the strait, are ongoing and may take months to normalise. This continues to constrain bunker fuel availability and is expected to keep freight rates elevated in the near term.

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