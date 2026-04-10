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Onion Tech Alliance partnership delivers automated Washington facility

Following a successful first project, this U.S. client once again selected Onion Tech Alliance partners Eqraft, Modesta, and Symach to develop a new facility in Washington. The plant is fully automated, covering every stage from cleaning and grading to internal logistics, storage, packing, and palletizing. Optical sorting is combined with maximum traceability and minimal manual handling.

Eqraft supplies the Eqrader™ optical sorting line, complemented by solutions for cleaning, packing, and internal logistics. Shuttles, lifts, and roller conveyors handle internal transport, replacing traditional forklifts. These systems operate seamlessly alongside the fully automated warehouse.

Modesta is responsible for active cleaning and the handling of residual flows throughout the entire process. Symach ensures tightly stacked pallets and manages logistics towards dispatch. The Onion Tech Alliance, Eqraft, Modesta, and Symach jointly deliver integrated solutions for the efficient processing of onions and potatoes worldwide.

For more information:
Onion Tech Alliance
www.oniontechalliance.com

Eqraft
Call +31 527 256 130
www.eqraft.com

Modesta
Call +31 341 37 1010
www.modestafilters.com

Symach
Call +31 115 685 625
www.symach.nl

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