Demand inconsistent for Brazilian young ginger

Shipments of young ginger from Brazil continue by air though demand for it isn't as stable as usual. "It's up and down. Some weeks, there are more sales, some weeks are less sales, so it's been a little bit hard to predict what's going on right now," says Frederico Stuhr of Pommer Fresh Foods.

"We also believe this has to do with excess supply from other origins including China and Peru," adds Pommer's Apanatche Bark.

© Pommer Fresh FoodsYoung ginger shipments from Brazil are by air right now.

However demand is expected to pick up once the mature ginger season starts and shipments switch over to boat in June. "Also without the tariffs this year, it will be more manageable to ship to the U.S.," says Stuhr.

This year's crop of ginger from Brazil is good and more has been planted. However weather conditions were challenging in the growing season–rains that normally come in November were delayed this year. In turn, that has affected the yields of ginger though quality is still good and in the end, the overall volume available to ship will be similar to previous crops.

Later start to season

The season, which normally begins shipping young ginger at the end of January/February, also started a month later this year though mature ginger is expected to come on at the same time as usual.

© Pommer Fresh FoodsSurcharges are being seen on fuel, deliveries, freight and more.

So how is pricing shaping up? "Pricing on young ginger is the same as last year though pricing might go up later in the season if we see changes with the plantings as we always have," says Stuhr. Pricing on mature ginger may also depend on the supply levels from Peru and China, particularly given that ginger is a price-driven item.

What is being kept a close eye on is logistics. "What's going on in the world affects logistics at all overall so it's hard to predict what's going to happen," says Stuhr. "We are seeing surcharges on fuel, deliveries, freight, everything is being passed along. Nobody can absorb that so it is passed along to the customer."

For more information:

Apanatche Bark

Pommer Fresh Foods inc.

[email protected]

Frederico Stuhr

Pommer Fresh Foods Inc.

[email protected]

www.pommerfreshfoods.com