"Resistance to Bremia is one of the main strengths of our lettuce range"

While the lettuce market has seen little change over the last few years, the demands placed on production continue to intensify. Maintaining quality, growing sanitary pressure, and adapting to different marketing channels: these are all challenges to which varietal selection must now respond. At Bejo, the development of the lettuce range is in line with this approach, with particular attention paid to the expectations of producers and consumers alike.

© Bejo

A range designed for a wide range of demanding markets

"The lettuce market covers a very broad spectrum, from the fresh produce sold in local grocery stores to the 4th range in supermarkets," explains Christelle Guyonvarch, Bejo's product manager for salads and baby greens. This diversity calls for varieties capable of meeting very different specifications, while guaranteeing consistency and quality. While consumption remains relatively stable, production has to be based on varieties with ever-improving agronomic performance. "In recent years, we have been particularly active in dealing with mildew problems, first with the batavia and lettuce, and then with the iceberg. Our aim is to continue these efforts to secure production."

Solid references, recognized by growers

Resistance to Bremia is now one of the main strengths of the Bejo range, combined with the varieties' great stability over time. "Among our flagship varieties, VITABEL batavia stands out for its vigor and field performance, while ADORABEL offers enhanced resistance to Bremia, as well as to FOL1 and FOL4. As an iceberg, CHARLICE has established itself in both the fresh and 4th range markets, thanks to its complete technical profile. As for FRANCIS butter lettuce, it is particularly appreciated for its resistance to heat and its extensive hardiness. Growers praise the reliability of our varieties and our ability to meet the specific needs of the sector."

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Christelle Guyonvarch

Bejo