"Many top chefs in the region are German and specifically ask for products from their home regions"

The first signs of spring are now gradually arriving at the Zurich Engrosmarkt as well. "In the last week of March, we already received the first heated asparagus from our long-standing partner Schmitterhof in Diepoldsau," reports Max Marinello of the wholesale company of the same name. "Despite high market prices, the quality of the imported asparagus from Mexico and Peru declined sharply toward the end of the season, so we ended their campaign as early as week 13. The relatively early start to the season in Europe worked out well for us in this regard." In addition to local asparagus, Marinello currently offers produce from Germany, Spain, Italy, and Hungary.

© Marinello & Co AG

Max and Tiziano Marinello

Asparagus of German origin, in particular, is well-received in the regional restaurant scene during the season, Marinello continues. "Due to its history, Switzerland has a strong reputation in haute cuisine, so many German chefs work here. These restaurateurs specifically ask for asparagus from their home region, such as Baden. However, we are also observing a similar trend with other products. Accordingly, we have been collaborating with Keltenhof in Filderstadt for several years and offer nearly the entire range of rare vegetables."

© Marinello & Co AGDue to widespread cost and price increases, the current mood at the local wholesale market is rather subdued.

Cold front delays asparagus season

Nevertheless, the long-established company remains committed to offering regional products whenever possible. Regionally grown asparagus is among the first signs of spring in the new season. Marinello: "Despite cost increases, we were able to keep prices roughly the same as last year. The cold front in recent weeks has slowed the growth of the asparagus somewhat. However, this was also the case in other growing countries, so supplies were rather scarce in weeks 13 and 14. This is expected to improve somewhat in the course of week 15." According to Marinello, we will have to wait until weeks 16–17 for significant quantities of Swiss green asparagus.

© Marinello & Co AGSwiss asparagus from partner Schmitterhof. Although domestic volumes continue to rise, the situation remains particularly tight for smaller asparagus farms.

First domestic water spinach

For many products, such as radishes, lettuce, and spring onions, the annual seasonal transition is now underway. "The first Swiss tomatoes are also gradually arriving on the market. In the imported goods sector, market prices have at times been higher than ever before. It is not yet clear how our producers will react to these market and economic conditions," explains Marinello, who primarily serves restaurants in Zurich and the surrounding area. Especially in rural areas, many restaurants are already facing financial difficulties due to the precarious business situation, which is even leading to the first bankruptcies.

© Marinello & Co AG

In addition to tried-and-true classics, the food service supplier also sources unique products, whenever possible, from the region. "Our regional watercress has been an established seasonal item for many years, and we've been able to offer it again for several weeks now. Additionally, we're now partnering for the first time with a producer who will supply us with regional water spinach starting in May/June. We are particularly pleased about this expansion of our product range because it allows us to meet the growing demand for Asian vegetables to some extent," he concludes.

© Marinello & Co AG

For more information:

Max Marinello

Marinello & Co. AG © Marinello & Co AG

Aargauerstr.1a

CH-8048 Zürich (Engrosmarkt)

Phone: +49 (0) 43/44.44.500

Fax: +49 (0) 43/44.44.550

Mail: [email protected]

www.marinello.ch