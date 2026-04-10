Chilean table grapes have had a favorable season, especially in international sales. Pedro Pablo Budinich, director of Green Agro, notes that "Grapes are in a good moment in terms of international prices," highlighting the United States as the primary market. Demand for green seedless grapes remains robust, with varieties like Autumncrisp® particularly popular among consumers, who are even "prepared to pay a higher price for this variety."

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This behavior responds, in part, to a shift in the sector. According to the executive, the Chilean industry has been phasing out less competitive varieties in favor of new genetics that are more productive and better aligned with market preferences. This shift is also reflected in investment decisions: "We see that the market continues to value green seedless grapes," he said, justifying new plantations focused on these varieties.

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This season, weather events, such as rain in productive areas of O'Higgins, affected part of the harvest, highlighting the crop's vulnerability. Additionally, structural issues such as water access and the necessity to consider solutions like roofing orchards to reduce climate risks are important.

Regarding cherries, the analysis is more cautious. The season has provided valuable lessons, particularly about the Chinese market, the primary destination for Chilean cherries. "The sector used to think there was no ceiling to the volume of cherries China could absorb, but now we see there is a limit," Budinich stated. The surplus supply directly affected prices, underscoring the need for more strategic volume management.

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Quality is a key factor. The Chinese market penalizes early fruit of lower quality, reinforcing the importance of avoiding early harvests that compromise attributes such as size, firmness, and sweetness. "We have to learn not to rush the harvest and risk quality," he stresses.

In addition, the sector should undergo a production adjustment process, with less efficient orchards and varieties exiting as they no longer meet market demands. Opportunities in destinations like India are emerging, despite logistical and infrastructure challenges. "It is a market that can be developed, but it takes time to create consumer awareness," he said.

For more information:

Pedro Pablo Budinich

Green Agro

Chile

Tel: +56 9 8341 8971

Email: [email protected]

www.greenagro.cl