"We expect the campaign to conclude early, by mid-May"

The current campaign for Rocca Imperiale lemons, branded as Limorè, is characterized by climatic challenges and strong commercial performance. The market is responding with sustained demand and increased prices, thanks to less competitive pressure from Spain.

However, the international geopolitical situation has significantly reshaped export flows. Exports to Japan have decreased, and trade routes to the SWANA region have been blocked. Consequently, sales have become concentrated in the European market. The campaign is expected to end in mid-May, about a month early, due to a 30 percent yield reduction resulting from poor fruit set caused by heavy rains last spring.

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"Of the 700 hectares under cultivation, about 20 percent of the total area was affected by the April 1 hailstorm. This area is confined to a place called Colfari. The damage to the fruit in this area is estimated at around 70 percent," explains Pietro Buongiorno, president of the Rocca Imperiale Consortium of Member Lemon Producers. "The remaining 80 percent of the production was intact and protected. So far, we have completed 70-80 percent of the campaign. Compared to normal conditions, the absence of excessive rainfall in October and November has ensured that the final product has held up better."

Compared to last year, the current marketing season clearly shows superior results in terms of output volume and economic return. This is supported by an average price increase of 15-20% compared to last year. On the competitive front, the international context appears favorable. Spain, the sector's main competitor, has very limited supplies, which significantly reduces pressure on the market. Meanwhile, Turkey has a marginal presence with much lower volumes than last year," Buongiorno emphasizes.

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In this scenario, the production company continues with a strategic plan to expand its customer base. Seventy percent of its production is intended for export, while the remaining 30 percent is intended for the domestic market. The company has been operating for approximately seven years.

Geopolitical tensions have altered established trade routes and strongly influenced the international scene. Currently, our main markets are Germany, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Norway, and Japan. Regarding Japan, export volumes have decreased by at least 40% since the beginning of the conflict. The main cause is the doubling of transport costs, which makes logistics less sustainable. "The Arab Emirates, where our representative offices in Dubai and Abu Dhabi account for around 25 percent of total turnover, is currently blocked due to the war situation, which renders shipments unviable," Buongiorno concludes.

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For more information:

Consorzio di Produttori di Limoni Associati

Contrada Mantice snc

87074 Rocca Imperiale (CS) - Italy

+39 349 4694903

[email protected]

www.limore.it