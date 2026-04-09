Egyptian strawberry industry in need of a supply decrease

The fresh strawberry season in Egypt ended three weeks ago, giving way to frozen strawberries, following a turbulent season marked by oversupply, low prices, concerns about the quality of seedlings, and logistical complications. Industry professionals are in agreement: lessons have been learned, and there is hope that next season will bring some relief to the industry.

Emad Mahdy, CEO of Fayruz Nurseries, believes there are too many players in the sector this season. "I think many investors who recently entered the strawberry cultivation business, drawn by attractive margins, will have to leave the sector. Long-time strawberry growers, for whom this is a strategic crop, will continue. There will therefore certainly be a reduction in cultivated acreage next season, due to the difficulties caused by this season's oversupply. If we take last season as a benchmark for a healthy and normal supply, the reduction in cultivated acreage next season should be one-third."

Enhancing the supply is also a matter of careful varietal choice, a concern voiced by many growers this season. The 2025–2026 season was marked not only by technical challenges but also by the fact that fresh strawberries gained ground in export markets.

Mahdy states: "Fresh strawberries are an important opportunity for export volumes, while frozen ones are a safety net for growers and exporters alike. The market needs more varieties suited for export in both the fresh and frozen categories. And these varieties must be adapted to Egypt's climate and soil, as well as to the climate change our country is experiencing. We are moving in this direction; several new varieties developed by various breeders are currently undergoing trials."

"This is a call to breeders," Mahdy continues. "Egypt, the world's leading exporter of strawberries, is a vast market where many breeders and varieties can coexist. With the implementation of the UPOV treaty in Egypt, the situation has changed, and their rights are now respected. We need everyone, including our long-standing suppliers," he concludes.

For more information:

Emad Mahdy

Fayruz Nurseries

Tel.: +201014040722

Email: [email protected]