Yuksel Seeds launches Yuksel Experience Showcase at Delphy Bleiswijk

Yuksel Seeds announced the opening of its Yuksel Experience Showcase (YES!) at Delphy's high-tech glasshouse in Bleiswijk, a hub for horticultural innovation.
Starting in the middle of April, YES! will provide an exclusive opportunity for global crop consultants, key grower-marketers, and preferred suppliers to experience the agronomic performance of Yuksel's premium tomato portfolio in a cutting-edge environment.
The Bleiswijk region is a strategic meeting point for international horticulture professionals, attracting visitors twice a year. With Yuksel Experience Showcase, Yuksel Seeds aims to create a dynamic platform for knowledge exchange and performance benchmarking, supporting retailers and foodservice partners in delivering superior quality to consumers worldwide.
© Yuksel Seeds
In YES!, visitors can discover 21 tomato varieties ranging from snack types to heirloom specialists, including 16 varieties with ToBRFV resistance, showcased across 7 vibrant colors, 8 market segments, and 15 unique color and shape combinations, as well as 5 award-winning varieties.
Additionally, they can expect live crop performance demonstrations in Delphy's high-tech glasshouse, fruit sampling to experience flavor and quality firsthand, and access to data collection and insights on crop characteristics and consumer benefits.
For Hicham Abba, Head of Marketing & Area Manager for AWEAME, "This new space demonstrates our strong commitment to innovation and diversity in fresh products. We are very proud to inaugurate YES! at Delphy's high-tech greenhouse, a benchmark for agricultural innovation. Working closely with colleagues such as Nico Van Vliet, Downstream Integration Lead, further strengthens our ability to connect breeding innovation with market needs and deliver high-performance solutions for growers worldwide."
The Yuksel Experience Showcase will open its doors in the middle of April, 2026.
For more information:
Yuksel Seeds
Tel: +90 242 461 23 93
Email: [email protected]
www.yukselseeds.com