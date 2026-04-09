USDA to purchase produce for food assistance programs

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has announced plans to purchase fresh and processed fruit products for distribution through food and nutrition assistance programs across the United States.

Purchases will be made under Section 32 of the Agriculture Act of August 24, 1935, with a total of up to US$60 million allocated to support producers and supply food banks and nutrition programmes. The procurement will include canned pears (US$10 million), fresh nectarines (US$7.5 million), fresh plums (US$10 million), and processed strawberries (US$12.5 million).

© Annausova75 | Dreamstime

These products will be distributed through the USDA's Food and Nutrition Service programmes, including food banks operating under the Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP). USDA's Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) manages these purchases as part of its ongoing supply of domestically produced agricultural commodities.

Solicitations for the procurement will be issued through the Web-Based Supply Chain Management (WBSCM) system. All information, including amendments and award notices, will be published via this platform and on the AMS website. Contracts are expected to be firm-fixed-price, with deliveries made on a Freight on Board destination basis to various locations across the country.

Under procurement rules, all commodities must be produced in the United States, meaning they are grown, processed, and prepared domestically. Suppliers must meet AMS vendor qualification requirements and submit bids exclusively through the WBSCM system.

For more information:

USDA

Tel: +1 202 720 2791

Email: [email protected]

www.ams.usda.gov