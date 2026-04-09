U.S. produce markets see tight supply and higher prices

Supply conditions remain mixed across U.S. produce markets, with several categories seeing tight availability and rising prices. Seasonal transitions, freight constraints, and prior commitments continue to shape movement and trading activity.

Asparagus

Movement from Mexico through Calexico, California, and San Luis, Arizona, is expected to decrease as harvest transitions to Baja. Supplies are in too few hands to establish a market. Harvest in Walla Walla and Lower Yakima Valley, Washington, is expected to begin the week of April 12. Quality is expected to be generally good.

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Avocados

Movement from Mexico through Texas is expected to decrease slightly, while California volumes are increasing. Trading is moderate. Prices are higher for several sizes. Hass cartons 48s from Mexico are mostly US$29.25–31.25, while California 48s are mostly US$35.25–36.25. Organic 48s from California are mostly US$43.25–45.25.

Blueberries

Mexican movement is expected to remain stable, with light availability due to prior commitments. Prices are slightly lower, with flats at US$28.00–32.00. Imports from Peru are decreasing seasonally, while Florida production is increasing. Prices are mostly unchanged. The Chilean supply is insufficient to establish a market.

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Cucumbers

Movement from Mexico is expected to decrease slightly, with light supplies and lower prices. Medium cartons from Nogales are US$36.95–38.95, while Texas prices are slightly higher. The Florida supply is still limited, with production expected to increase. Quality and condition are variable.

Green bell peppers

Supplies from Mexico through Nogales are light, with active trading and higher prices. Extra-large cartons are US$44.95–46.95. Florida supply remains fairly light, with slightly higher prices. Freight constraints and limited truck availability continue to impact the market.

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Strawberries

California volumes are mixed, with Salinas-Watsonville increasing, Santa Maria stable, and Oxnard decreasing. Prices are generally unchanged at US$8.00–12.00 per flat. Mexico volumes remain stable, while Florida is ending its season with a sharply reduced supply.

Tomatoes

Movement from Mexico through Texas is steady, with light supplies and active trading. Prices are higher, with vine-ripened 4x4–4x5s mostly US$56.95–58.95. Nogales' supply is very light, with strong price increases. Freight rates and limited truck availability continue to affect pricing.

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Overall, markets are influenced by tight supply, logistics constraints, and seasonal transitions, with price increases evident in several key categories.

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For more information:

Abbie Hannon

USDA

Tel: +1 202 720 2791

Email: [email protected]

www.mymarketnews.ams.usda.gov