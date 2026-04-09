U.S. growers plant CRISPR citrus trees against greening

More than 300,000 CRISPR-edited citrus trees are being planted in Florida this year as part of efforts to address citrus greening disease. The gene-editing technology is being applied to support citrus production under ongoing disease pressure.

The planting is supported through the Citrus Research and Field Trial (CRAFT) Foundation program, with funding from state and industry partners. "We're going to plant, through our funding this year, over 300,000 CRISPR-edited trees through our program," said CRAFT Executive Director Steven Hall. "The growers are excited about doing this. Through our funding partners, the state legislature, and others, we're able to put this investment into growers and continue to go forward."

The trees have shown performance in test groves, and the current phase will assess their response under commercial production conditions. "I can't wait to see what these trees look like," Hall said. "They look great in the test groves right now, but I want to see them in the real world and under commercial conditions to see what our growers can do with them."

Florida's citrus sector has been affected by citrus greening for more than two decades. The current planting program focuses on varieties developed to be resistant to or less affected by the disease.

"It's the edge of the sword, trying to figure out what's working and what's not," Hall said. "These are the varieties that are newly released out of research institutions and others that have been designed to either be resistant or completely not impacted by HLB."

Growers are participating in the program to test performance in commercial orchards. "We're able to work with the growers and incentivize their participation in planting those trees so they can actually put them in the ground and see what they look like in these real-world conditions and know if they are truly the future of the Florida citrus industry."

Source: Citrus Industry