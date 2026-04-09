U.S. grower tests drone use for frost protection in orchards

A grower in Franklin County in the U.S. has tested the use of an agricultural drone to mitigate frost risk in orchard production after attempting to source helicopter support without success. The approach aims to address temperature inversion by using rotor movement to mix warmer air above tree level with colder air near the ground.

With support from Precision Drone Services, LLC, the grower deployed a drone with a 10-foot wingspan and four rotors to push warmer air toward fruit trees. The method is based on existing principles used with helicopters, although its application with drones is still being evaluated.

"It was kind of a last resort, you know, but after seeing it, I think we might try to do more," the grower said.

The trial follows previous crop losses, with up to 80 per cent of the peach crop affected under similar weather conditions last season. "It's not like tomatoes or peppers, when, if you lose your first blossom, you've got more coming. This is all we get," he said.

Joshua Barry of Precision Drone Services noted that while the concept of using rotor airflow is established, implementation with drones is new. "The foundation for what the principles are for using it is not new. They were already in place, but trying to do it with the drone, that's what's new, and that is exciting," he said.

The impact of the approach on the current season is still under assessment. The grower reported some damage to apricot crops, while nectarine and cherry trees appear less affected. "If we can save a percentage of the crop, it's definitely worth it," he said.

Source: WGAL