Chilean blueberry sector reviews strategy under global competition

The Chilean blueberry sector will address its position in the global market during the XL International Blueberry Seminar Chile 2026, scheduled for April 16. A panel discussion titled "Chile facing new global competition: Defensive strategy or transformation?" will focus on how the industry should respond to increased competition and changing production and market requirements.

The discussion will take place within the seminar's business segment and will examine developments in production models, genetics, and market expectations. The session will focus on positioning within a global industry where efficiency, product quality, and market access are increasingly linked.

Participants represent different segments of the supply chain. Felipe Silva of Agrovision Chile will contribute from a production and commercial perspective, addressing developments in efficiency, scale, and production consistency. Ruy Barbosa, Chairman of the Cranberry Committee of Chile, will provide a sector-level view on industry coordination.

Genetics will be represented by Pilar Bathed of Hortifrut Genetics & APAC, reflecting the role of varietal conversion in shaping traits such as firmness, flavour, and post-harvest performance. José Monasterio of Frusan and Francisco Herrera of Agroberries will address operational and post-harvest aspects, focusing on maintaining product condition in export markets. Ignacio Santibáñez of QIMA Produce will contribute to standards, traceability, and retail requirements affecting market access.

The panel will cover the full supply chain, from genetics to the end market. The discussion will consider how the sector is adapting to changes in production, competition, and market requirements, where volume is no longer the only factor influencing competitiveness.

The session will address whether the Chilean industry is maintaining its current position or moving towards a new development phase, as global blueberry supply continues to expand under changing market conditions.

Source: Blueberries Consulting