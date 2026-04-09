Emergency fuel surcharge extended on Mediterranean and Black Sea routes

Recent events in the Middle East have created significant disruption across the global fuel market. This has driven a rapid increase in marine fuel prices globally and has altered the normal geographic distribution of marine fuel supply.

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As a consequence, this has reduced the availability of bunker fuel at many traditional sourcing locations, which is increasing procurement challenges and adding operating costs across our network.

As a result, MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company will extend the Emergency Fuel Surcharge (EFS), previously communicated on 25 March 2026, until 30 April 2026 to all cargo from Mediterranean (including West Mediterranean, Adriatic, East Mediterranean, Greece and Turkey) and Black Sea to Indian Sub-Continent, Red Sea and East Africa.

The EFS will remain unchanged and will be charged at:

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Any other elements of the price, for the relevant trade published on msc.com, still apply and remain unchanged.

Should you have any questions, please contact your local MSC representatives in our global network of more than 675 offices.

© MSCFor more information:

MSC

Tel: +41 615556555

Email: [email protected]

www.msc.com