Soccer partnership promotes healthy lifestyles

Berry Fresh is partnering with ALBION SC Santa Monica, reinforcing the company's commitment to supporting healthy lifestyles through nutrition and movement.

As part of the partnership, the company is supporting player tuition and engaging with the club's teams throughout the season with on-site activations and community engagement.

This is more than a traditional sponsorship for the company — it reflects its broader mission to promote a healthy lifestyle through the combination of healthy food and movement, what the brand simply calls "Fresh Mode™."

"We believe health starts with everyday habits —moving your body and fueling yourself with fresh food," said Laudan Chaffin, marketing director at Berry Fresh. "Partnering with ALBION SC Santa Monica allows us to support a well-rounded healthy lifestyle in our own community."

© Berry Fresh

Throughout the year, the company will be present at games and events, providing fresh berries as a nutritious snack for players and families. It will also collaborate with the club on seasonal activations and moments that celebrate the ALBION SC Santa Monica community.

The partnership officially kicked off this spring, with the company's branding appearing on team kits and tents. Berry Fresh also attended Spring Camp, where players were able to refresh and refuel with Sweet Karoline blackberries.

"ALBION SC Santa Monica is a natural partner for us," added Chaffin. "Their commitment to developing well-rounded players through the discipline of soccer is inspiring. Spending the day at Spring Camp solidified that both organizations believe in the same principals of a healthy individual."

"We're excited to welcome Berry Fresh into the ALBION SC Santa Monica family," said Federico Bianchi, executive director of ALBION SC Santa Monica. "Their focus on healthy, active living aligns perfectly with what we strive to create for our players and families every day."

For more information:

Berry Fresh Press

[email protected]

www.berryfresh.com