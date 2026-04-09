New class of avocado industry leaders graduates

A new generation of leaders has graduated from the Hass Avocado Board (HAB) Board Leadership Development (BOLD) program with specialized training and real-world experience that ensures a stronger future for the industry. The robust, year-long program exposes emerging leaders from across the supply chain to experts and resources essential to forming a well-rounded understanding of the business and being considered board-ready. Our in-person briefing with the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) in D.C. exemplifies how the program immerses participants in the complexities and opportunities to take the industry forward.

"With the avocado industry booming as a stable part of the American diet and prominent in retail dollars, there is constant, dynamic change that requires leaders to have a big picture overview of all the relevant market forces influencing growth," said Parisa Salehi, senior director of industry engagement for the Hass Avocado Board. "The rising stars of BOLD Class 5 graduate with greater strategic vision, a stronger professional network amongst their peers and in Washington, which overall creates confidence to lead by serving on a board."

© Hass Avocado Board

The 2025-2026 curriculum kept its foundational deep dive into the rules of governance and financial and fiduciary responsibilities of board members at the University of California, Davis. It also included a trip to Washington, D.C. where participants met with USDA leadership and members of Congress representing California's avocado-growing regions. Through hands-on meetings with industry veterans, expert HAB staff, and mentors with avocado board experience, participants gained fresh insights from the program and a broader perspective on what board service entails.

Energized by their success in the program and ready to contribute more deeply within the avocado industry are the following graduates of BOLD Class 5:

Andrew Gomez – GreenFruit Avocados

Aurora Rico – Mission Produce, Inc.

Carlos Londoño - Jardín Exotics SAS

Carmen Puerta – Camposol Fresh USA

Carson McDaniel – McDaniel Fruit Co.

Eduardo Soto – SV Fresh Avocados

Heather Johnson – PGIM Real Estate/Sunshine Ag Inc./Las Posas Ranch

Herman Els – Limoneira Company

Ignacio Gonzalez – Agro Gonzamex LLC/Avoselct S.A. de CV

Joaquin Urias – Stonehill Produce, Inc.

Matias Purcell – Brokaw Nursery

To ensure a continuous pipeline of future leaders, BOLD Class 6 will be seated in April. Learn more about how the program benefits the avocado industry and hear from the participants here.

For more information:

The Hass Avocado Board

Tel: +1 (949) 341-3250

[email protected]

https://hassavocadoboard.com/