Improving irrigation efficiency in potted blueberries

AZUD has installed a high-precision irrigation system at Finca Tany Nature Lepe, a farm in Lepe (Huelva), Spain, dedicated to intensive blueberry cultivation in pots. The aim is to enhance irrigation uniformity, streamline installation, decrease maintenance efforts, and maximize the profitability of the production system.

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The farm spans 13 hectares and supports up to 4,500 pots per hectare. It faced challenges due to traditional pinched drip systems, which require numerous components, involve complex installation, and increase the risk of clogging, breakage, and misalignment, especially in areas with high plant density.

To address this challenge, AZUD collaborated with the installation firm Técnicas San Jorge S.L. to develop and deploy a system featuring the AZUD Premier Pot, an emitter specifically designed for potted applications requiring maximum hydraulic precision and operational reliability.

Unlike the traditional drip method, AZUD Premier Pot uses tubing with an integrated dripper, which greatly reduces the number of components needed in the field. This leads to faster installation, fewer parts, simpler assembly, and less labor. The system's simplification enables quicker setup and reduces resource investment during implementation.

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"From an operational point of view, the system allows a uniform distribution of water in each pot thanks to its precise self-compensation at each point of emission, which guarantees a homogeneous application even in intensive configurations.

Regarding maintenance, the solution offers clear benefits over traditional systems. "The reduced number of surface elements lowers the risk of pulling, breakage, or disconnection, which are common issues in pinched systems, particularly during pruning, handling, or harvesting. Removing microtubes and stakes simplifies transit and fieldwork, leading to fewer incidents and less need for intervention."

Its anti-clogging design, featuring a wide internal passage and a high-capacity inlet filter, minimizes the risk of blockages and reduces maintenance needs compared to traditional setups. This enhances the system's lifespan and improves irrigation stability.

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The installation includes an AZUD Helix Automatic 200 DLP filtration system, model AZUD Helix Automatic 205, that can handle flow rates up to 80 m³/h and filters particles at 130 microns, providing irrigation protection and continuous operation with minimal water use during cleaning.

This solution sped up installation times, improved the farm's irrigation uniformity, reduced maintenance and labor costs, and created a durable system ready to support the crop's productive growth.

"This project underscores AZUD's dedication to creating efficient, precise, and distinct irrigation solutions that stand out from traditional approaches, offering technology focused on sustainability and better water resource management in intensive agriculture."

For more information:

AZUD

Tel: +34 968 80 84 02

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