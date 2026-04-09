Colombian baby mango achieves a new milestone with its first maritime shipment to Europe

Colombian baby mango continues to make progress in its international expansion. After establishing a strong presence in the United States, it has now achieved a new milestone: exporting its first sea container to Europe, a shipment of 13.4 tons that departed from Santa Marta, marking an important step in entering this market.

© Tropifresh

Carlos Leal, Tropifresh's commercial manager, emphasized this achievement as the start of a new phase, saying, "We are not just exporting exceptional fruit; we are elevating an entire industry," highlighting its potential impact on Colombia's Caribbean production chain.

© TropifreshThis milestone follows an important precedent: in 2024, the company made its first maritime shipment of baby mango to the United States, demonstrating the fruit's ability to maintain quality over long distances. This successful operation paved the way for exploring new markets, with Europe emerging as the next logical destination.

Leal emphasizes that every shipment means more than just the volume moved. "Each container embodies precision, consistency, and the resilience of a whole ecosystem working together," he said, highlighting the teamwork of growers, logistics teams, and operational staff.

This achievement is the result of a coordinated effort across the entire supply chain. It includes perfecting cultivation techniques in the field and optimizing logistics, all aimed at ensuring the fruit reaches increasingly demanding markets in top condition.

Tropifresh is not just expanding its destination network but also aims to position the baby mango as a unique product globally. "The market doesn't need more mango. It needs baby mango," Leal emphasized, underscoring the distinct value this variety offers.

© Tropifresh

This initial shipment to Europe creates new trade opportunities and enhances Colombia's competitiveness in the global exotic fruit market. Additionally, it confirms the viability of maritime transportation for this product, potentially leading to increased volumes and a more consistent supply moving forward.

This development not only broadens the sector's geographical scope but also sets the foundation for establishing a global standard in baby mango marketing. As the commercial manager states, We didn't come this far to stop; we are here to go all the way."

For more information:

Carlos Leal

TropiFresh

Colombia

Tel: +1 706 207 12 08

Email: [email protected]

www.tropifresh.co