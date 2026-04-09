Eight new blueberry varieties produced and marketed by Onubafruit will remain protected until 2056

The Community Plant Variety Office (CPVO) has granted community plant variety protection to a set of new blueberry varieties (Vaccinium corymbosum L.), by decision no. EU 71461, adopted on February 16 under Council Regulation (EC) No 2100/94.

The decision acknowledges the company's FV.BV, based in the Netherlands, as the holder of the rights to the blueberry varieties of the Blue World range, such as Demba (FV1908), Dana (FV1907), Aila (FV1905), Lena (FV1904), Selma (FV1901), and Selena (FV1905), as well as the 'FV1902' and 'FV1903', which do not yet have a commercial name. These varieties will remain protected throughout the European Union until December 31, 2056.

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For Onubafruit, exclusive licensee in Spain, Portugal, and Morocco, this milestone is reinforcing its commitment to varietal innovation as the key to competitiveness. "The new varieties stand out for their yield, quality, and capacity to adapt to international markets, in a context where genetic differentiation is becoming more and more important," they say.

Their worth has also been backed up by the market. Varieties such as the Demba and Dana have received accolades from the International Taste Institute and have been very well-accepted in the European retail sector, which appreciates their regularity, consistency, and reliability.

"Also, access to protected varieties improves the profitability of the growers, brings stability to the farms and generates value in the rural environment, aligning innovation and sustainability," says Onubafruit. "At a sectoral level, the CPVO's decision is allowing genetic improvement to consolidate as the driving force behind the transformation of blueberry cultivation in a context marked by growing global competition," they say.

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Onubafruit expects to produce around 20,000 tons of blueberries this season. Around 50% of their blueberry supply corresponds to the Mundo Azul varieties, which they expect to grow by between 10 and 15% annually in the coming seasons.

The second-degree cooperative, which brings together various cooperatives in Huelva, is one of the most important berry producers and marketers, with a solid presence in European markets.

The Dutch company FV. BV specializes in the development and management of plant varieties, with a special focus on berries. Its activity covers breeding, protection, and licensing of new varieties.

Onubafruit holds a 50% stake in the company, which reinforces the connection between variety development and production, with innovation aimed at meeting the real needs of the market.

For more information:

Onubafruit

P.E. Mirador del Odiel

C/ Lentisco s/n. Port.3, Ofic. 17.

(Avd. Frc. Montenegro)

21001 Huelva, Spain

Tel.: +34 959 540 844

[email protected]

www.onubafruit.com