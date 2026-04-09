New office in Croatia facilitates exports of fruit and vegetables to Central and Eastern Europe

"We are pleased to announce that the new office, DCS Tramaco Rijeka d.o.o., is now fully operational. This is an important step in strengthening our presence in the North Adriatic and our connections with Central and Eastern Europe," says Riccardo Martini, CEO of DCS Tramaco, a company that specializes in transporting fruit by sea.

© Cristiano Riciputi | FreshPlaza.comRiccardo Martini

Martini continues, "The Port of Rijeka, formerly in Croatia, represents a strategic hub in the North Adriatic, thanks in part to the new Rijeka Gateway. This large container terminal was made possible by a 400 million euro investment from APM Terminals, a subsidiary of the Maersk Group." The Rijeka Gateway can receive the latest generation of maxi container ships. This allows the port to establish new direct maritime connections with weekly services to the Mediterranean, the Middle East, and the Far East. These connections are supported by regular and cost-effective rail links to Central and Eastern Europe.

© Dcs Tramaco S.R.L.

It is also important to note that the Port of Rijeka has modern infrastructure and multimodal terminals that specialize in containers, bulk cargo, and general cargo. The port is an ideal gateway for developing international logistics flows and integrated supply chain solutions.

Which services are offered by the new Tramaco office? "The same ones we already offer in the ports of Ravenna, Venice, Trieste, and Koper," explains Martini. "We mainly offer refrigerated logistics for imports, transits, and exports, as well as all services related to shipping goods by sea. We will also be at the disposal of all DCS Group offices that have expressed interest. In particular, we will support our offices in India and China, which have established regular trading relations with Eastern Europe."

For more information:

DCS Tramaco Rijeka d.o.o.

Adamiceva 13,

HR-51000 Rijeka / Croatia

Mr. Patrik Filistun - Director

[email protected]

+386 51 676 304

Mrs. Dragana Zrnić - Office Manager

[email protected]

+385 91 325 5133

www.tramaco.net