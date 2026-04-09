Nordica A81 opens a new chapter for Northern highbush blueberry varieties

Blueberry varietal development continues to advance, although progress varies across segments. While breeding has historically focused on cultivars with low chilling requirements and early harvest windows, the northern segment of varieties has lagged somewhat in terms of quality. In this segment, Nordica A81 has emerged strongly, a variety from the Blueberica genetic program that, after its third year in the commercial phase in Chile, is beginning to position itself as a differentiated alternative within the Northern highbush blueberry category.

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According to Juan Luis Jiménez, CEO of Caliplant, this development originates from Chile, where the Blueberica hybridization program began between 2012 and 2013 with support from Comercial Alfa and under the guidance of the breeder Alejandro Navarro. "He is a hybridizer with great international recognition, especially in cherry, where his program has experienced significant global expansion."

From the start, the program aimed to develop varieties adapted to harsh cold conditions, with a specific focus on the Chilean market. Nórdica A81 stood out among the initial selections because of its unique features.

It is a northern variety, yet its fruit quality rivals that of southern varieties, which have more advanced genetics," the technical team emphasized. "This is particularly important because transitioning from early to mid-season varieties often results in decreased quality regarding size, consistency, or flavor."

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"A window similar to established varieties such as Duke, but with a notable increase in productivity"

Nordica A81 diverges quite a bit from this trend. "In terms of production, it is similar to well-established varieties like Duke, with slightly earlier maturity in some cases, but with a significant increase in yield. From the third year onward, yields range between 3.5 and 4.5 kilos per plant, with some even surpassing 5 kilos, which is very impressive for a variety with these traits," Jiménez stated.

"The fruit's calibers are mostly above 18 mm, featuring an attractive bloom, good firmness, and a crunchy texture that provides a consistent and balanced experience."

A crucial aspect of its development is its focus on demanding export markets. "Since it was developed in the southern hemisphere, it is built to withstand long journeys. It has a post-harvest life of over 60-65 days, making it ideal for long-distance commercial programs," Juan Luis stated.

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The third year of commercial operation in Chile has played a key role in confirming the potential seen during initial trials. "The results from this last season have been remarkable and verify what was already observed in the test plots: high productivity, large size, and excellent fruit quality at consistent levels," Jiménez stated.

New phase of international expansion

This turning point has initiated a new phase in the program's international expansion strategy. Currently, Nórdica A81 is undergoing registration in both Chile and Europe, with developments already in progress through collaborations with specialized nurseries. In Italy, specifically in the Rimini area, a showroom has been established after over two years of development, where agronomic evaluations and fruit tastings have been conducted.

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"In Europe, we are currently in a phase of granting testing licenses to large companies. The intention is for them to assess not only Nórdica but also other projects from the Blueberica program that are nearing completion," Caliplant's CEO stated.

At the same time, preparations are underway in key markets such as the United States, China, Morocco, Mexico, and the United Kingdom, where growers, particularly in regions with favorable conditions for high-chilling-hour varieties, have already shown interest.

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The Blueberica project is designed as a worldwide framework for varietal development. "Comercial Alfa, led by Alejandro Navarro, functions as the breeder, while Caliplant serves as the global program developer. Additionally, we have strategic partners in each region for local implementation," Jiménez explains.

"Nordica A81 is presented as the primary reference of the program, but not the only one. We are already working with several other selections that could complement the offer in different production windows," he added.

From a technical perspective, one of the program's most valuable aspects is its ability to fill a market gap. "Most genetic programs have focused on early varieties, but there is less competition in the northern variety segment. That is where we see a great opportunity, because the market demands quality in those windows as well," he concluded.

For more information:

Caliplant

Paraje Los Rastrojos, Polygon 9 - Plot 48

Apt. Post Office, 329

30730 San Javier (Murcia)

Email: [email protected]

https://www.caliplant.com/

https://blueberica.com/