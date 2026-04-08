Egyptian garlic export campaign accelerates following Easter

The Egyptian garlic season is progressing, following a trend of rising production over the last few seasons, and appears unaffected by the situation in the Middle East, which is impacting exports of several other Egyptian crops. Antony Mina, CEO of E2M, provides an update on the season.

The grower-exporter says, "Demand for Egyptian garlic this season is solid, with strong pull from key markets and increasing interest from new destinations. While some markets were initially cautious, we are now seeing clearer buying patterns and more consistent programs being confirmed. Egypt continues to be very competitive in terms of quality, sizing, and pricing, which is helping us gain ground and expand into new markets. Overall, the demand trend is positive and improving as the season progresses."

© E2M

According to Mina, the war has had a minimal impact on garlic exports. He explains, "Like all global trade, we have felt some indirect impact, mainly in the form of higher freight rates and occasional scheduling challenges. However, from a commercial standpoint, Egyptian garlic exports have remained stable. Supply has been consistent, operations are running smoothly, and we have not faced any major disruptions affecting our ability to serve our customers. The market has adjusted quickly, and business continuity has been maintained."

Following Easter, exports are accelerating according to Mina: "We have seen a clear acceleration in demand, with more inquiries converting into confirmed orders. Although the season started slightly slower than last year, the market is now catching up quickly. We expect a strong finish to the campaign, with steady demand, improved pricing stability, and continued opportunities across both existing and new markets."

"We expect the season to extend with good availability of raw material for several more months. However, for premium export programs, the window for top-quality garlic will realistically run until the end of June," he concludes.

For more information:

Mina Anthony

E2M

Tel: +201271227787

Email: [email protected]

www.e2m-eg.com