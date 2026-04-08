Other mango varieties are catching up with Alphonso’s demand and market presence

Uttar Pradesh's indigenous mango varieties are seeing growing interest in both domestic and export channels, as buyers look beyond the traditional coastal Alphonso mango. Ishant Saini of Amroha‑based Aamiya Farm Fresh says the state's mango basket is well-positioned to compete on quality, price, and volume. "Uttar Pradesh has many varieties, but the main ones are Langda, Chausa, and Dussehri. While Alphonso remains the flagship export variety from coastal India, Uttar Pradesh's advantage lies in volume, quality, and price."

According to Ishant, the state is already India's top mango‑producing region, with roughly 45 million MT produced in the last season. "Uttar Pradesh's total mango exports still represent only about 4 to 5% of India's overall mango shipments, but this share is gradually growing as these varieties represent a clear value niche in the domestic market and also in export markets. We supply Langda, Chausa, and Dussehri to major Indian retailers such as Reliance, BigBasket, and Jio‑Mart, covering both North India and pan‑India, and have also exported to the UK, Turkmenistan, and Japan."

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Uttar Pradesh's mangoes sell in a price band of roughly USD 2.1–3.2 per kg, depending on quality, demand, and timing."Early‑season and late‑season consignments tend to fetch the higher end of that range, especially when buyers pre‑book, while the middle of the season sees more stable pricing. This flexibility allows packers to balance volumes, quality, and margins across the roughly three‑month window." Ishant estimates a 20-25% export growth and 50-60% domestic growth year-on-year for these varieties. "The competitive pricing is similar to that of Pakistan, but the quality, aroma, and natural taste are better," he adds.

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Uttar Pradesh's mango season typically runs from the end of May to the end of August, with Langda and Dussehri from May to July, and Chausa from late June to the end of August, Ishant explains. "Chausa starts from the end of June and continues till the end of August, and is priced roughly 20% higher than Langda and Dussehri," he mentions, noting that rains around flowering have been favourable and that this year's production is expected to be good, with only a typical 10–20% drop towards the tail of the season."

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Aamiya Farm Fresh recently showcased the indigenous mango range at Fruit Logistica Berlin, where they received fresh enquiries from France, Italy, and Canada, and are now aligning with Europe, the USA, Singapore, and Malaysia as priority destinations. "With a packhouse and warehouse in Amroha, we are close to Delhi airport and connected by direct air links. Which means we are well-positioned to respond to international orders, including air‑freighted mangoes for Europe, North America, and fast‑moving markets in Southeast Asia."

Irradiation requirements for the USA remain a talking point. Saini notes that mango irradiation facilities are located in Mumbai and Gujarat, while a facility in Uttar Pradesh is expected to start this year. "If it is not available in UP, we can supply via the Gujarat irradiation facility," he says, adding that current air‑freight costs are around 40–50% higher than pre‑war levels due to ongoing global disruptions. "We are monitoring quotes weekly and offering multiple payment terms, including CIF, EXW, and freight‑separate, depending on the destination and buyer sensitivity. With two months of the season still ahead, we're hoping for a more stable environment," Ishant concludes.

Aamiya Farm Fresh is exhibiting at Macfrut 2026, Italy, in Hall-D4 Stand No. 056 within the APEDA pavilion.

For more information:

Ishant Saini

Aamiya Farm Fresh

Tel:+91 9821127355

Email: [email protected]

www.aamiyafarmfresh.com