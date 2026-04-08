Kazakhstan cucumber shipments to Perm Krai rise sevenfold

Since the beginning of 2026, Kazakhstan has supplied 630 tonnes of fresh cucumbers to Perm Krai, a sevenfold increase compared to 90 tonnes in the same period in 2025, according to the press service of Rosselkhoznadzor.

On March 31, an 18-tonne batch underwent inspection by Rosselkhoznadzor and specialists from the Perm branch of the All-Russian Research Institute for Plant Quarantine and Protection. Samples were taken for laboratory analysis.

No quarantine pests or hazards were detected. The cucumbers were deemed safe and cleared for sale, with a phytosanitary control certificate issued.

Source: vetta.tv