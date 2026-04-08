Kaliningrad imports 12,000 tonnes of fruit and vegetables in 2026

From January to March 2026, the Kaliningrad Region received 12,000 tonnes of imported fruit and vegetables, according to the regional office of Rosselkhoznadzor. Fresh fruit and vegetable imports included 2,700 tonnes of apples and pears from Argentina, Serbia, Turkey, Chile, and South Africa; 200 tonnes of grapes from Namibia, Peru, Chile, and South Africa; and over 2,000 tonnes of bananas from Ecuador and Guatemala.

Other imports included 50 tonnes of stone and melon fruits, 500 tonnes of exotic fruits including kiwi, and 3,000 tonnes of fresh vegetables: tomatoes, peppers, zucchini, cabbage, cucumbers, garlic, onions, carrots, ginger, potatoes, sweet potatoes, and leafy greens. Vegetables came from Turkey, Brazil, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Serbia, Egypt, Israel, China, and Morocco.

Over 350 tonnes of mushrooms from Belarus were inspected, 9% more than the same period in 2025. All batches were cleared for entry. Nearly 100 tonnes of dried fruits were imported from Vietnam, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and Chile. Shipments arrived by road with phytosanitary certificates and passed laboratory checks before sale.

Between January 1 and March 4, 475 consignments of imported citrus fruits arrived, weighing 2,900 tonnes. Turkey supplied 1,200 tonnes of mandarins, and Egypt supplied 543 tonnes of oranges. Total citrus imports included 1,700 tonnes of mandarins, 663 tonnes of oranges, 268 tonnes of lemons, 151 tonnes of pomelos, 90 tonnes of grapefruits, 10 tonnes of limes, and 5 tonnes of sweeties. Additional shipments came from Zimbabwe, Israel, China, Morocco, and South Africa.

Source: kgd.ru